An Evening with Poet T K Lee

Google Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Star Line Books will welcome T K Lee to read from his collection To Square a Circle Wednesday, Feb. 27th. T K is an award-winning member of the Dramatists Guild of America and the Society for Stage Directors and Choreographers, among others. A published writer of Pushcart-nominated fiction, in addition to award-winning poetry, he is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor in the MFA program at the Mississippi University for Women, in historic Columbus, Mississippi, birthplace of Tennessee Williams.

Info
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00 iCalendar - An Evening with Poet T K Lee - 2019-02-27 18:30:00
DI 16.07

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 19, 2019

Wednesday

February 20, 2019

Thursday

February 21, 2019

Friday

February 22, 2019

Saturday

February 23, 2019

Sunday

February 24, 2019

Monday

February 25, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours