An Evening with Poet T K Lee

Star Line Books will welcome T K Lee to read from his collection To Square a Circle Wednesday, Feb. 27th. T K is an award-winning member of the Dramatists Guild of America and the Society for Stage Directors and Choreographers, among others. A published writer of Pushcart-nominated fiction, in addition to award-winning poetry, he is currently a Visiting Assistant Professor in the MFA program at the Mississippi University for Women, in historic Columbus, Mississippi, birthplace of Tennessee Williams.