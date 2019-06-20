An Evening with Puddles Pity Party

The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’ is here with his heartfelt anthems and a suitcase full of Kleenex! This Pity Party is not all sadness and longing. The show is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with the awkward, tender moments.

A veritable “Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch” (The AJC), Puddles Pity Party has over 500K YouTube subscribers and over 170 million views for indelible interpretations of classics by the likes of ABBA, Bowie, Cheap Trick and Queen and his unforgettable mash-up of “Pinball Wizard/Folsom Prison Blues”. You may recognize him from his appearances on Season 12 of America’s Got Talent and viral video collaborations with Postmodern Jukebox. Puddles is wowing audiences at his on-going residency at Caesars Palace, and he tours extensively in the US at legendary venues like the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, the Kennedy Center in D.C., The Vic in Chicago and the Troubadour in Los Angeles. He has also performed many times in the UK at Soho Theatre London and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Other worldwide festival appearances include the Adelaide Fringe Festival, Perth Fringe World, Melbourne International Comedy Fest, Just for Laughs Montreal, Belgium’s Gent Festival, Festival Supreme (LA), Bumbershoot Festival (Seattle), Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin), and Bethlehem’s MusikFest.