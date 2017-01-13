An Evening with the Artist : Seth Haverkamp

AN EVENING WITH THE ARTIST:

PAINTING DEMONSTRATION AND TALK BY SETH HAVERKAMP

His workshop is full, but you can still meet the artist and watch him paint and talk about his work in this fun and informative evening. Seth will paint a portrait from a live model.

Haverkamp is an award-winning, contemporary, figurative painter who has been drawing as

long as he can remember. He graduated with a Bachelor in Fine Arts from Carson Newman College

after a year each at Cleveland Institute of Art and Memphis College of Art. In 2005 he studied with internationally known artist Nelson Shanks at Studio lncamminati. Upon leaving

lncamminati he moved to northern Virginia where he had a number of one-man shows and studied with renowned artist Robert Liberace. He has received awards including: Best in Show in the

2008 Portrait Society of America’s International Portrait competition; a Certificate of Excellence in the 2011 show; finalist in Art Renewal Centers International Competition; and “Peoples Choice

Award” in the 2013 Portrait Society of America’s International Portrait Competition. Seth was also a finalist and received an award form the 2013 ARC international painting competition in

the portraits category. Seth is represented by Haynes Gallery in Nashville, TN and Thomaston, ME and Rutledge Street Gallery in Camden, SC.

Open to the public free of charge