Tracey Carisch is the author of the award-winning travel memoir Excess Baggage: One Family’s Around-the-World Search for Balance. Her presentations around the country bring the lessons of the family’s journey into the context of modern American life. This event will feature beautiful photography, insightful travel stories, and an open discussion on how we find balance and connection in the midst of busy schedules. Participants will leave with ideas and tools for addressing the conflicts of day-to-day life and maintaining strong relationships to those we care about most. To learn more about Tracey Carisch and her book, visit www.traceycarisch.com.
An Interactive Evening w/ Tracey Carisch
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
