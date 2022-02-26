× Expand John Dooley Ana Popovic

Doors: 6:00 PM

Show 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $30

VIP Front Two Rows Reserved: $50

Ana Popovic celebrating 20 years as a touring musician. The award-winning guitar player, singer and songwriter therefore releases 'Live for LIVE', an exciting hour-and-a-half CD & DVD demonstrating why she's proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide. This high-energy concert showcases not only Ana's mesmerizing guitar skills but also her fabulous band, successfully merging musical styles. Ana's passion on stage is so evident that the title sums it up, this IS what she lives for.

"Two decades later, I can proudly look back at a career of thousands of shows over five continents. I’ve successfully merged musical styles and inspired a new generation of guitar players male and female to start pursuing their dreams, regardless of where they were born. Sometimes, the clichés about (music) business are right. If you work hard enough and want it bad enough, you can make anything happen.”

"To celebrate the occasion, my six-piece band is walking down memory lane playing music of all of my albums. I’m excited to play older tunes I haven't played in a while, giving ‘fans of the first hour’ that sweet 'a-ha feel’."

Today, you’ll find Popovic in a select group of excellent modern blues guitar players. One reason could be the fact that she’s always willing to work a little harder and travel a little further to hone her craft. That dedication has resulted in twelve albums, two DVDs and six nationwide Experience Hendrix tours. She's called “one helluva a guitar-player” by Bruce Springsteen and nominated for seven Blues Music Awards nominations. Ana has appeared on the covers of Vintage Guitar and Guitar Player magazine. Her albums 'Can You Stand The Heat' and 'Unconditional' were USA Today Picks-Of-The-Week and featured on NPR Weekend Edition, who praised her "Fiery technique on the Stratocaster". Nearly all of Ana's albums reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her six-piece band have toured tirelessly, sharing stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa and many others.