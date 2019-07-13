Award-winning theatre company Back Alley Productions will bring Agatha Christie’s most popular mystery “And Then There Were None” to life on stage at the Mars Theatre. Show dates are weekends, Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 21. Evening shows are set for 8 p.m. while Sunday matinees are set for 3 p.m.

The Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., Lafayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at www.BAPshows.com or at the box office 30 minutes before showtime.

Eight people, all strangers to each other, are invited to Indian Island, off the English coast. Vera Claythorne, a former governess, thinks she has been hired as a secretary; Philip Lombard, an adventurer, and William Blore, an ex-detective, think they have been hired to look out for trouble over the weekend; Dr. Armstrong thinks he has been hired to look after the wife of the island’s owner. Emily Brent, General Macarthur, Tony Marston, and Judge Wargrave think they are going to visit old friends.

“I have always enjoyed a good mystery and it is a joy to bring such a classic to the stage with this level of talent and commitment,” explains director Keegan Westra. “In And Then There Were None, we see strangers, all with a secret and a mystery murderer out to kill them one by one. The problem is they don't know who the killer is.”

When they arrive on the island, the guests are greeted by Mr. and Mrs. Rogers, the butler and housekeeper, who report that the host, someone they call Mr. Owen, will not arrive until the next day. That evening, as all the guests gather in the drawing room after an excellent dinner, they hear a recorded voice accusing each of them of a specific murder committed in the past and never uncovered.

“If we look closely, we see that some are just trying to cope with their pasts,” Westra adds. “That's what really makes it a special show and is something that Agatha Christie was a master at. Sure there is a rogue murderer loose the island and they must watch their every move, but everyone has a skeleton in their closet they are going to have to deal with as they navigate the present obstacle: staying alive.”

“We are excited to bring the audience this thought provoking thriller with a touch of comedy. Whether you are long time fan of Agatha Christie or are new to the murder mystery genre, you are sure to be captivated from the second you step foot on the secluded island to the second you depart,” Westra says.

For more information or questions, call (706) 621-2870 or visit www.BAPshows.com.