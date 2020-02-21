Anderson East & Foy Vance: 12 Rounds Tour with Aaron Raitiere

Walker Theatre 399 McCallie Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Equally brash, bold and entirely uncompromising in their respective artistry, Anderson East and Foy Vance are set to hit the road together next spring for the stripped-down and double-billed 12 Rounds Tour. Both men agree the forthcoming jaunt will be an exercise in letting go and taking risks. “The possibilities are endless,” East says.

