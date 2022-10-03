Andrea Bernstein: Conversations on Democracy

Join us on Monday, October 3rd, when we resume our Conversations on Democracy with journalist, author and podcast host Andrea Bernstein to discuss January 6th and the ongoing threat to democracy. The October 3rd Conversation will take place live, on campus at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and it will run from 7 to 8 pm. Registration is required.

The first 100 registrants who then attend will receive a free copy of American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power. Kirkus called Bernstein’s 2020 book “a painstaking documentation of a relentless culture of corruption.”