Andreas Klein Piano Concert

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Widely admired pianist Andreas Klein will perform at Southern Adventist University on October 21 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ackerman Auditorium. The Washington Post has praised his “articulate and flowing pianism.” Klein has performed with professional groups such as the Minetti Quartet and the Casals Quartet and in various notable venues including Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, Clayton State University’s Spivey Hall in Georgia, and the Wortham Center in Houston. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $5 per person. Please call 423.236.2814 for ticket information.

