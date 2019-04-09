Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS

UTC Theatre Co. partners with Chattanooga Ballet to present the world-famous musical CATS by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T.S. Eliot, April 9 through 13 at UTC’S Chamberlain Pavilion and Field. In this celebrated musical, the Jellicle Cats come out to play on one special night of the year - the night of the Jellicle Ball. One by one they tell their stories for the amusement of Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, who must choose one of the Cats to ascend to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

“This musical has been an audience favorite for decades,” says Director Steve Ray. “There are so many reasons for its popularity: the music is catchy and mysterious, the dance is almost continual, and T. S. Eliot’s words are poetic and playful. Perhaps the most compelling aspect are the personalities of the individual cats. The actors and the production team have had so much fun researching actual cats. The more we delve into the world of cats, the more we realized that T.S. Eliot really captured the essence of this creature. I think audience will recognize some of their favorite feline friends.”

CATS continues UTC Theatre Co.’s “Outside the Box” season, being performed outdoors at UTC’s Chamberlain Pavilion. “While our Fine Arts Center is being renovated, we are performing in venues that enhance the production and connect with our community,” says Ray. “Chamberlain Pavilion is a beautiful structure in the middle of UTC’s campus that provides a striking environment for this play. We think our audience will love this outdoor theatre experience as much as our actors and creative team do.”

The creative team includes: Steve Ray (director), Tim Hinck (musical direction), Kristin Nalley (choreography), Andrew Parker (choreography), Adam Miecielica (set design), Chalise Ludlow (costume design), Kaylee Vice (make-up and wig design) and Jeff Davis (lighting design and technical direction). The cast of theatre students are joined by dancers from Chattanooga Ballet, UTC music majors and UTC’s opera director, Perry Ward, featured in the role of Old Deuteronomy.

UTC Theatre Co. presents CATS at Chamberlain Pavilion and Field on UTC’s campus. The play runs April 9 - 13 at 8:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased at the UTC Fine Arts Center box office in person or by phone at (423) 425-4269, or by visiting https://www.utc.edu/theatre. Limited stage-adjacent reserved tickets are $20, otherwise admission is free to the public. Blankets and chairs are welcome, but alcohol is not permitted.

The cast includes D’Andre Anderson, Gabe Bailey, Caroline Blair, Kate Coffelt, Dillon Davis, Hannah Holtzclaw, Blaine Lindsey, Will Lowery, Emeline Phinney, Tate Runyon, Kimberly Rye, Chris Shaw, Joshua Shoop, Molly Smith, Samantha Sole, Ashley Tisdale, Perry Ward, Julia Walker, Maggie Weaver, and Mikki White.