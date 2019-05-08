Yom Hazikaron Observance with Andrew Lustig

Jewish Cultural Center 5461 North Terrace Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Andrew Lustig is a ‘Jewish Spoken Word Artist’ whose poetry has reached millions, in viral videos and in hundreds of live performances. Andrew has delivered keynote addresses for organizations throughout the United States and in Israel. He was a  2013-14 Dorot Fellow in Israel.  From 2013-2017 Andrew has worked as an artist-in-residence at the Brandeis Collegiate Institute in Los Angeles. Andrew is the co-founder of the Muslim Jewish Interfaith Coalition and a 2019 facilitation trainee with Resetting the Table.

