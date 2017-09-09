Christian recording artist Andrew Peterson will be in concert at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventist on September 9 at 6:30 p.m. A common thread in the singer/songwriter’s music is his love for Christ and His Kingdom, his belief in the power of story and art, and his need for family and community. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit southern.edu/music or contact 423.236.2786.
Andrew Peterson, Vocalist
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
