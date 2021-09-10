Angelina Clare

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Angelina Clare

Join us for dinner, drinks and live, local music on the patio. Angelina Clare will be playing a mix of originals along with covers ranging from Stevie Nicks to Miranda Lambert and Pink.

Concerts & Live Music
