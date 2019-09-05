This unique evening will feature an astounding variety of sensory explorations, including the mesmerizing sounds of Duet for Theremin and Lap Steel accompanied by Chattanooga dancers Ann Law and Beth Herring along with stunning new work from Atlanta filmmaker Robbie Land.

The Atlanta-based Duet for Theremin and Lap Steel (www.duetonline.net) creates a combination of sounds from two non-fixed-pitch instruments and laptops in an improv environment with a disregard for traditional styles and a penchant for creating rich, compelling textures.

Over the duo's 13-year existence, they’ve toured extensively in the U.S. and also in Europe, released four CDs and were named “Best Experimental Act” in the “Best of Atlanta 2018” issue of Creative Loafing. Scott Burland (Theremin) and Frank Schultz (lap steel) have played notable events including the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, TN, EtherFest in Asheville, NC, the Electro-Music Festival, the Continuum Music Festival in Memphis, TN, WhoFest, the City Skies Festival and the Improvisor Festival.