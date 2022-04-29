Anna Baldree

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Anna always enjoyed singing in humble beginnings in church and school choirs. She started writing songs at the age of 17 and in 2016 began studying music business at the University of Alabama. She had trouble finding inspiration in a college town, but became more serious about pursuing music after moving back home in the spring of 2020 during the throes of the pandemic. She proceeded to write 8 songs to be released as a mini-album in 2022. With delicate vocals and hook-filled melodies, she explores themes of mental health, isolation, nostalgia, and relationships.

For fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Radiohead, Mazzy Star, Alanis Morissette, Soccer Mommy, and Taylor Swift.

annabaldreemusic.com

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.

4237088505
