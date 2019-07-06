The Signal Mountain Playhouse presents all time favorite "Annie" this July 6, 7, 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27. The Playhouse Amphitheater is located just off the main mountain highway, 127 N (called Ridgeway on the Mountain), a short distance up Rolling Way, which is the street where

the Police and Fire Departments are located. Curtain is at 8 pm, but the box office opens at 6 pm for those who wish to buy tickets and place lawn chairs prior to the 8:00 curtain. The Playhouse accepts cash or checks only, please, and tickets are $15/adults & $5/Children under age 12. Concessions and porta potties are available on the grounds, and the Playhouse is handicapped friendly. You may wish to bring a flashlight & insect repellent along with your lawn chair in order to ensure maximum comfort and safety. Please visit smph.org, the Playhouse page on Facebook, signalmountainplayhouse@gmail.com, or call 423-763-7219 for more information.