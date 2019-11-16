Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) is proud to present "Annie, Jr." Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
Annie, Jr. Musical
Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Monday
Sorry, no events.
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live Music Talks & ReadingsSpooky Stories
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHallows Eve's Eve at Mad Knight
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatthew Paul Revere, BONGSLOTH, OneTimers, Mixed Signals, Wohglemut
-
Kids & FamilyHalloween "House" Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsThe Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Food & Drink Kids & FamilyPinball-O-Ween
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsThe Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Lori Button
-
Art & ExhibitionsIn-Town Gallery's 45th Holiday Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Parties & ClubsThe Mad Priest Great Triduum Anniversary!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs This & ThatThe Great Triduum of Allhallowtide
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Education & Learning Health & WellnessStrengthening Your Connection to Nature: A Weekend Ecotherapy Conference
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends