AnniversaPARTY at Chambliss Center for Children

to

Chambliss Center for Children 315 Gillespie Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

CHAMBLISS CENTER FOR CHILDREN IS CELEBRATING 150 YEARS OF SERVING CHILDREN AND FAMILIES IN THIS COMMUNITY.

In honor of this milestone anniversary, we will be hosting a 150th AnniversaParty & Storyland Trail on Saturday, October 22, 2022, on the main campus of Chambliss Center for Children at 315 Gillespie Road. From 10 AM to 4 PM the entire campus will be filled with activities for families to enjoy.

Read20 will be working with local performing groups to bring favorite children’s books to life on the trail that winds through the property.

OTHER PLANNED ACTIVITIES INCLUDE BIG WHEEL RACES, A PETTING ZOO, INFLATABLES, PUMPKIN PAINTING, ARTS & CRAFTS, SKY GAZING WITH THE BARNARD ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY, STAGE PERFORMANCES, INTERACTIVE ART ACTIVITIES, HISTORICAL TOURS THROUGHOUT THE BUILDINGS, FOOD TRUCKS, AND MORE.

THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

COME PARTY WITH US!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor
to
