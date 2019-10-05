Annual Children’s Festival

The Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House is celebrating 30 years of hosting an annual Autumn Children’s Festival. Come and kickoff the fall season and celebrate on October 5 and 6. Get outside for a family outing and enjoy two days of fun at the Tennessee Riverpark. The Autumn Children’s Festival has been around since 1990 and has raised over $1 million to help support families with sick children in the hospital.

During the two-day festival, children and families can enjoy food, games for all ages and activities, including: a petting zoo, face painting, carnival games with prizes, arts and crafts, kiddie train, hayrides, as well as health, wellness, and educational programs. Activities will range from only 50 cents to $3 with free admission and parking.