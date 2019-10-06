Annual Children’s Festival

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House is celebrating 30 years of hosting an annual Autumn Children’s Festival. Come and kickoff the fall season and celebrate on October 5 and 6. Get outside for a family outing and enjoy two days of fun at the Tennessee Riverpark. The Autumn Children’s Festival has been around since 1990 and has raised over $1 million to help support families with sick children in the hospital.

During the two-day festival, children and families can enjoy food, games for all ages and activities, including: a petting zoo, face painting, carnival games with prizes, arts and crafts, kiddie train, hayrides, as well as health, wellness, and educational programs. Activities will range from only 50 cents to $3 with free admission and parking.

Info

Kids & Family


