Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Join Southern Adventist University for a festive evening of food, fellowship, and music to kick off the Christmas season. Southern’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be on Tuesday, November 29, at 6:30 p.m., beginning in front of Wright Hall. Visitors are then invited to stroll across campus and enjoy performances by Southern’s Jazz Ensemble and Steel Band, the Collegedale Academy Concert Band, and more. For more information, visit southern.edu/christmas or call 423.236.2814.

Kids & Family
