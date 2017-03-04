Annual Figure Painting Marathon

to Google Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Saturday, March 4

10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

instructor: Mia Bergeron

Back by popular demand! Nicknamed the “sporting” part of painting, this annual marathon will be sure to inspire you and to get your creative juices flowing. Students will paint from a live nude model all day, painting roughly 9 sketches. This is a great way to get accustomed to painting if you are a beginner, or get more mileage if you are a pro. Mia will spend one on one time with each student throughout the day, demonstrating techniques to more efficiently capture gestures and lighting. Oils are recommended for this class, although acrylics are welcomed.

All levels are welcome! There will be a one hour lunch break. Model fee included.

Info

Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map

Art & Exhibitions

Visit Event Website

4232662712

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Figure Painting Marathon - 2017-03-04 10:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

January 6, 2017

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours