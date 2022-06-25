× Expand E Crook / Master Gardeners of Hamilton County MGHC Annual Garden Tour

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County are delighted to present our 35th Annual Garden Tour! This year's tour features seven unique gardens located around St. Elmo and Lookout Mountain, including five private homes, the Lookout Mountain Conservancy, and Fairy Trail Garden, a public space with native plantings. These diverse gardens highlight the unique visions of the property owners, featuring landscapes with sculptures, stone work, and unusual specimen plantings, as well as cottage gardens filled with herbaceous perennials, and gardens with native flowers and shrubs to encouraging pollinators and other wildlife; plus a teaching garden with a greenhouse and raised vegetable beds with edibles and herbs situated in an area with natural hiking trails.

The tour can be started at any of the gardens, which can be visited in any order. Tours of the gardens are self-guided, so feel free to take your time exploring the properties. Parking is on the street or where designated. We recommend carpooling if possible. As these are private homes, we cannot guarantee that all locations are handicapped accessible. We suggest that visitors wear comfortable clothing and appropriate shoes for walking. Home owners and Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions. There will also be signs and plant lists for identifying many of the plantings. We hope you enjoy these wonderful gardens!