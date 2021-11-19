Annual Holiday Art Portfolio Sale

Back in person this year! Get a jump on your holiday shopping at our annual holiday portfolio sale. Thirteen of some of Chattanooga's best local artists are gathering up lots treasures from their studios and portfolios just for you. Sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, limited edition prints, monotypes and sculpture. Framed and unframed works available priced for everyone's wallet.

Artists include:

Timur Akhriev, Daud Akhriev, Mia Bergeron, Amanda Brazier, Elena Burykina, Hollie Chastain, John McLeod, Terry Rafferty, Melissa Hefferlin, Carrie Pendergrass, Gabe Regagnon, Stan Townsend and Maria Willison.

First Dibs, Friday November 19 5:30-9pm

Saturday, November 20 10 am-5 pm

Masks are required

Art & Exhibitions
423-266-2712
