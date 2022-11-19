ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART PORTFOLIO SHOW & SALE

Townsend Atelier
Last year's happy customer loaded up with tons of wonderful original art.
Townsend Atelier's highly anticipated annual art sale where you can get a jump start on your gift shopping, support artists, or add to your own art collection.
Thirteen of some of our region's best artists are gathering up lots treasures from their studios and portfolios just for you. Works include loads of sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, etchings, monotypes, and sculpture. Landscapes, cityscapes, still-life, figurative work, abstracts, and more. Small works, large works, framed and unframed will be available. Works are priced for everyone's wallet.
Come and find a treasure for yourself or for someone you love.
Artists include:
Timur Akhriev
Daud Akhriev
Mia Bergeron
Elena Burykina
Hollie Chastain
Ann Currey
Christopher Groves
Melissa Hefferlin
Victoria Kalaichi
Terry Rafferty
Denis Sarazhin
Stan Townsend
Maria Willison