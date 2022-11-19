ANNUAL HOLIDAY ART PORTFOLIO SHOW & SALE

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Townsend Atelier's highly anticipated annual art sale where you can get a jump start on your gift shopping, support artists, or add to your own art collection.

Thirteen of some of our region's best artists are gathering up lots treasures from their studios and portfolios just for you. Works include loads of sketches, drawings, maquettes, paintings, mixed media collages, etchings, monotypes, and sculpture. Landscapes, cityscapes, still-life, figurative work, abstracts, and more.  Small works, large works, framed and unframed will be available.  Works are priced for everyone's wallet.  

Come and find a treasure for yourself or for someone you love.

Artists include:

Timur Akhriev

Daud Akhriev

Mia Bergeron

Elena Burykina

Hollie Chastain

Ann Currey

Christopher Groves

Melissa Hefferlin

Victoria Kalaichi

Terry Rafferty

Denis Sarazhin

Stan Townsend

Maria Willison

Info

