to

Annual Scott Hill Block Party

It's that time of year again....for our Annual Scott Hill Block Party!

If you're new to the block party, this is how it goes... On Saturday, December 12th, at 2 pm we will release 50 (never been released) hand-painted, vintage wooden blocks by Scott Hill. 

So you may be asking..."What's the big deal?"

Well the deal is...these sell FAST! Like really fast! These collector items are little miniature pieces of fine art and are an amazing price point. This makes them great for holiday gifts or building your personal art collection! 

The second part of the fun is that no one gets to see the blocks before 2 pm on the day of release, so it is first come, first gets the block! 

This year you can shop online on our website, in person at the gallery, or over the phone (423-682-1287). 

Mark your calendars, this is certainly not the event to miss!

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
