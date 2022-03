× Expand Tennessee River Gorge Trust AGE Event Graphic

The Tennessee River Gorge Trust is excited to be in person for Chattanooga’s best outdoor cocktail party. Another Gorgeous Evening is a night to celebrate TRGT’s conservation work in the Tennessee River Gorge.

Ticket Purchase Includes:

Dinner by the Bite by Lee Towery

Valet Parking

Cocktails and Beer

Being a Part of Conserving the Gorge