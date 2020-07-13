Another Gorgeous Evening

These two events will feature mixology lessons from our cocktail experts along with an online silent auction. Then, enjoy your cocktail and dinner while listening to live music from Ben Friberg and Dave Schwab. You'll also take a virtual tour through the River Gorge with TRGT's experienced staff.

We hope you will join us for a fun evening while also learning more about TRGT’s amazing work in the Tennessee River Gorge!

Date: July 13 & July 16, 2020

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM EST

Location: You can login from wherever you’d like!

Dress: Your choice, we just ask that everyone be in clothes

Cost: $30 per login. That’s right, your entire household can join watch for just $30 for both nights!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/257279818670844/