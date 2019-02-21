Art glass lovers and antique collectors from all over the region flock to Chattanooga every year for the Houston Museum’s annual three-day Antiques Show & Sale. Held at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad Street, the show features dozens of booths from some of the country’s top antiques dealers and specialists. Glass expert Dean Six, with Blenko Glass, will give a talk and offer appraisals
Antique Show & Sale Preview Party
Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & FamilyTeen Vision
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicPreston Ruffing
-
Charity & FundraisersAll in for ALS: Casino Night
Saturday
-
Education & LearningCoffee Extraction Basics/Brewing Science
-
Education & LearningLet’s Make Soap
-
Education & LearningA Little Me Time: A Half-Day Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEDM vs Hip Hop Back to School Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicNorth Shore Jazz
-
Concerts & Live MusicSunday Funday with Danimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaggie Valley Band
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsOvernight Backpacking Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
This & ThatSixth Annual MLK Day of Service
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatIce on the Landing
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMatt Downer
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May