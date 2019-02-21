Antique Show & Sale Preview Party

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Art glass lovers and antique collectors from all over the region flock to Chattanooga every year for the Houston Museum’s annual three-day Antiques Show & Sale. Held at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad Street, the show features dozens of booths from some of the country’s top antiques dealers and specialists. Glass expert Dean Six, with Blenko Glass, will give a talk and offer appraisals

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
