Antiques Show & Sale

Stratton Hall 3146 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The Houston Museum kicks off its very popular annual Antiques Show & Sale Feb. 23-25 at Stratton Hall, 3146 Broad St. in Chattanooga.

Attendees come to the show and sale to shop at the dozens of richly adorned booths from some of the country’s top antiques dealers and specialists. Visitors will find everything from pottery to furniture, books and maps to china and silver, linens, blown glass and many other artistic creations.

Admission is $10. Both professional and novice antiques collectors from all over the region flock to Chattanooga each February to shop at and hear from glass experts.

Friday, Feb. 23, 10-6 p.m.; Feb. 24, 10-6 p.m.; and Feb. 25, 12-4 p.m. The show and sale kicks off with a preview party that isn’t included in the cost of admission to the show and sale -- Thursday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75, which also gives you unlimited access to all three days of the show.

In addition to the show and sale, a special presentation will be given by Tom Jiamachello, who is an expert on American made glass circa 1860-1980. His topic will be on Webb Art Glass as well as the beautiful objects made by the Consolidated Lamp & Glass Company from 1893-1900. He also will give verbal appraisals.

