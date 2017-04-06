April City Sweat: A View From The Top

It's time to reignite your workout with the return of City Sweat! Join us at Miller Plaza as we journey to takeover the Edney Building rooftop for a scenic yoga class led by lululemon ambassador Becky Byrns. Come flow on the rooftop and wrap up your practice at lululemon in Warehouse Row. Refreshments + VIP shop experience just for you.

Pre-registration and tickets are REQUIRED for this City Sweat due to rooftop capacity limits.

Along with River City Company, City Sweat is sponsored by lululemon athletica Chattanooga. lululemon is a yoga-inspired technical apparel company committed to creating authentic relationships in Chattanooga by contributing to the health, fitness, and fun of each community member. Their ambassadors and inspired community teachers lead through passionate cultivation of wellness.