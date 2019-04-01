April Fools’ Day Conversation with George Singleton

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

No, it’s for real! George Singleton has agreed to spend his April Fools’ Day with the Bookies at Star Line Books. Please mark your calendars now to come and welcome George, and try to get one over on him! George will be in conversation with Joel Henderson beginning at 6 p.m. Monday evening. Staff Picks releases on March 6th, so preorder now!

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
