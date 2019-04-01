No, it’s for real! George Singleton has agreed to spend his April Fools’ Day with the Bookies at Star Line Books. Please mark your calendars now to come and welcome George, and try to get one over on him! George will be in conversation with Joel Henderson beginning at 6 p.m. Monday evening. Staff Picks releases on March 6th, so preorder now!
April Fools’ Day Conversation with George Singleton
Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicChachuba & STIG
-
Education & Learning This & ThatEnglish Country Dance for All!
-
-
This & ThatTeam Trivia
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicSongwriters Stage
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Parties & ClubsChattanewbies
-
-
Education & LearningThe Art of Authentic Presence
-
-
This & ThatMentoring Expo
-
Concerts & Live MusicStephen Busie
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Talks & ReadingsBook Signing with Author John Harris
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 201
-
Education & LearningVolkswagen Academy Open House
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
Friday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningCouple's Massage 101
-
-
Charity & FundraisersA Roaring Success: Celebrating 20 Years In Chattanooga
-
-
Theater & Dance"Fireflies"
Saturday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
Theater & Dance“The Book of Mormon”
-
Theater & Dance"The Foreigner"
-
Theater & Dance"Poe’s Midnight Dreary"
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcademy Honors Music Festival Concert
-
Sunday
-
This & ThatAntique Show & Sale
-
-
Theater & Dance“The Book of Mormon”
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
-
Theater & Dance"The Exonerated"
-
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-