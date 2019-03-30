Aquaducts & Killakeys

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

The Aquaducks and Killakeyz will be bringing the funk to Wanderlinger Brewing Company on 3/30!

www.theaquaducks.com

The Aquaducks have been making waves in and around Music City as a high octane funk and soul band with a live energy that is rarely matched. The Ducks' first two singles "Nightlife" and "Bill's Toupée" immediately caught the attention of local radio station Lighting 100, and have continued to receive regular air play. Described by Brooklyn, NY blog Pancakes and Whiskey as "Dripping with enough funk to fill several swimming pools," The Aquaducks have created a new sound with influences ranging from Earth Wind & Fire and Stevie Wonder to Lettuce and James Brown.

With four Colorado tours, joint bills with bands like The California Honey Drops and The Motet, as well as performances at festivals including the legendary Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, the band has been constantly touring and playing shows in 2017 and 2018. Currently, a new album is in the works with an expected release of early 2019. In the meantime, if The Aquaducks are playing in your town, put on some dancing shoes and go see one of the best live bands that Nashville has to offer.

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
615-496-6070
