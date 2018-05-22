Aquarium After-Hours: Ocean Oddities!

Tennessee Aquarium 1 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a fun evening celebrating wonderfully weird sea creatures during Aquarium After-Hours: Ocean Oddities!

On Tuesday, May 22nd, guests ages 21 and up will enjoy a tour of the Ocean Journey building along with a cash bar and light snacks. As guests tour, Aquarium experts will be on hand to introduce animals that seem somewhat bizarre or that display especially unique behaviors or adaptations.

Activities include:

  • Challenge your friends to a SCUBA relay race
  • Make an enrichment item for our lemurs with a lemur expert
  • Learn about mysteries from the deep with Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Biologist Dr. Bernie Kuhajda

Admission is $15 for Members and $20 for Non-Members. Beer, Wine and Signature Cocktails will be available for only $5 each. Snack on pigs in a blanket, pizza rolls and donut holes, included in the ticket price!

Register online: https://www.tnaqua.org/events-programs

Limited tickets are available and ticket sales will close on Monday, May 21st at noon.

