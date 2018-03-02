Arbor Day Celebration

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Chattanooga Tree Commission, the M.L. King Neighborhood Association and Chattanooga residents will celebrate Arbor Day at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center with the ceremonial planting of a Japanese Zelkova. Assisting in the planting and celebration will be officials from the City of Chattanooga. 

Bessie Smith Cultural Center 200 East M L King Boulevard, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
