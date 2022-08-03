× Expand Mars Michael The Arcadian Wild at Songbirds

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $15

Led by songwriters Isaac Horn (guitar) and Lincoln Mick (mandolin), and with the support of Erik Coveney on bass and Bailey Warren on fiddle, The Arcadian Wild confidently inhabits and explores an intersection of genre, blending the traditional with the contemporary in order to create a unique acoustic sound that is simultaneously unified and diverse. With one foot planted firmly in choral and formal vocal music, and the other in progressive folk and bluegrass, the band offers up songs of invitation: calls to come and see, to find refuge and rest, or to journey and wonder.

Over the course of 2020, The Arcadian Wild released Principium, a four-movement song-cycle that explores human relationship, flourishing, degradation, and redemption. To help tell this story, the band has collaborated with filmmaker Greyson Welch to create a series of short films to accompany this unique project. The project culminated in the release of the Principium EP in February 2021, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard Bluegrass Chart.