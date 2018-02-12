Archaeology Lecture

to Google Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Agnete Lassen, PhD, associate curator of the Yale Babylonian Collection, will give present on the topic of “Seals hidden and seals revealed-seals in ancient and modern display” during an Archaeology lecture at Southern Adventist University on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The event will be held in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel and has free admission. For more information visit southern.edu/archaeology.

Info
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - Archaeology Lecture - 2018-02-12 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

January 24, 2018

Thursday

January 25, 2018

Friday

January 26, 2018

Saturday

January 27, 2018

Sunday

January 28, 2018

Monday

January 29, 2018

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours