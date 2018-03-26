Archaeology Lecture

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Melinda Hartwig, PhD, curator of Egyptian, Nubian, and Ancient Near Eastern Art at Emory University, will give a talk titled “Ancient Egyptian Tomb Painting and Identity” at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on March 26,2018. For more information, visit southern.edu/archaeology.

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
