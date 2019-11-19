Felix Höflmayer, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “The Austrian-Israeli Expedition to Tel Lachish After Three Years of Excavation.” This free event will be held on Monday, November 19, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on Southern Adventist University’s campus. For more information, call 423.236.2030.
Archaeology Lecture: Felix Höflmayer
Lynn Wood Hall Chapel Lynn Wood Hall, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37363
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music This & ThatContraception Matters: The Art of Empowerment
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Concerts & Live MusicAnthony Gomes
-
Concerts & Live MusicDexter Bell & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Talks & ReadingsBedlam: Insanity and Asylums in the 19th Century
-
Charity & FundraisersKidney Foundation Fundraiser
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: PRINCE T
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Song Circle
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Theater & DanceA Kiss For Cinderella
-
Theater & Dance"House On Haunted Hill"
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatPaws in the Park
-
Education & Learning Home & Garden This & ThatEdible Landscaping -- Free Gardening Class
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkScenic City Eggfest
-
Sunday
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal and Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
Monday
-
Charity & FundraisersBig Birdie Golf Tournament
-
Education & LearningStartup Week Chattanooga - Music Startups
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Business & CareerBlack Professionals @ the Hunter
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn