Archaeology Lecture: Felix Höflmayer

Lynn Wood Hall Chapel

Felix Höflmayer, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture titled “The Austrian-Israeli Expedition to Tel Lachish After Three Years of Excavation.” This free event will be held on Monday, November 19, at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel on Southern Adventist University’s campus. For more information, call 423.236.2030.

