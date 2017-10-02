Archaeology Lecture

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Michael Hasel, PhD, professor and published author from Southern’s School of Religion, will give a talk titled “David and Solomon’s Legacy: Results of the Fourth Expedition to Lachish 2013-2017” on October 2 at 7 p.m. in Lynn Wood Hall Chapel. For more information, visit southern.edu/archaeology.

