Archaeology Museum Lecture

Michael G. Hasel, PhD, will be presenting an archaeology lecture on the topic of “The Rise of the Kingdom of Judah in the Tenth Century BC: The Emerging Picture from the Ancient Past.” The event will be held on October 8 at 7 p.m. in the Lynn Wood Hall Chapel at Southern Adventist University and is free and open to the public. For more information, call 423.236.2030.

