Come join us at the Granfalloon on Saturday, October 13th for the Aretha Franklin Tribute featuring Neshawn Calloway Music. Doors open at 7:30 PM at 400 E Main St., and the show begins at 8:00pm. Admission is $10. Adelle’s Creperie will be open and serving their full tasty menu for you to enjoy.

Saturday will be a night to honor the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and to just kick back, relax, and hear some great music. Neshawn Calloway will be accompanied by her full band, playing some of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits, such as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “Freeway of Love” among many others.

Aretha Franklin’s impactful career has spanned across decades. Join us in celebrating and honoring her rich heritage of music ranging from gospel, soul, to pop and rhythm & blues. This show is for music lovers of all ages—you won’t want to miss out!

For more information, visit www.granfalloonchattanooga.com. To see Adelle’s full menu, visit www.adellescreperie.com.