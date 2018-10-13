Aretha Franklin Tribute

Google Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

Come join us at the Granfalloon on Saturday, October 13th for the Aretha Franklin Tribute featuring Neshawn Calloway Music. Doors open at 7:30 PM at 400 E Main St., and the show begins at 8:00pm. Admission is $10. Adelle’s Creperie will be open and serving their full tasty menu for you to enjoy.

Saturday will be a night to honor the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, and to just kick back, relax, and hear some great music. Neshawn Calloway will be accompanied by her full band, playing some of Aretha Franklin’s greatest hits, such as “Respect,” “Chain of Fools” and “Freeway of Love” among many others.

Aretha Franklin’s impactful career has spanned across decades. Join us in celebrating and honoring her rich heritage of music ranging from gospel, soul, to pop and rhythm & blues.       This show is for music lovers of all ages—you won’t want to miss out!

For more information, visit www.granfalloonchattanooga.com. To see Adelle’s full menu, visit www.adellescreperie.com.

Info
Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00 iCalendar - Aretha Franklin Tribute - 2018-10-13 19:30:00
DI 15.38

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Monday

October 1, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours