Ariel Omarzu Viewing Party

Join us for a special viewing party featuring the soulful stylings of Ariel Omarzu! Ariel is a local self taught musician, inspired by her classic blues and country roots. We're pretty stoked to be featuring her on our big screen! Come snag a brew, get cozy, and enjoy!

Still socially distancing? NO PROBLEM. You can catch her live performance here in the event.

Don't forget to support our local artists! Like what ya hear? Be sure to send Ariel some love via venmo! @Ariel-Omarzu

As always, NO COVER.

*masks required to attend*