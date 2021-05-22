ARISE

Ziggy’s Bar & Grill 607 Cherokee Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

ARISE

Underground Electronic Dance Music night with Djs Audio X, Dorian, Johnny Z, Victor Serene. Start at 9pm. 21& up. Masks required. 9pm - 3am. $5 cover.

Concerts & Live Music
