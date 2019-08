Arlo Gilliam is coming to the patio for Wine Night! This singer- songwriter is known for his rootsy rock and real country written with a touch of soul.

In addition to great music from Arlo, enjoy $3 house wines, $5 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip and $15- 25 select bottles of wine.

Sip and dip on the patio and enjoy local, live music.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.