Armed Forces Day Parade

Downtown Chattanooga 503 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Area Veterans Council and Hamilton County present Chattanooga's 70th annual Armed Forces Day Parade. It's a free event featuring military and veterans groups, JROTC units, high school bands, local businesses and more. The parade will step off at the intersection of MLK and Market St. and will move north on Market toward Aquarium Way.

Downtown Chattanooga 503 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
