Art + Issues: Coming to America

As our community grows with new residents, we all grow with richer cultural understanding and experiences. In tonight’s art + issues, Sasha Hasanbegovic, a founder of Coming to America: The Story of Us” will use a work of art in Our America: The Latino Presence in American Art to lead a dialogue on ways we can grow as a welcoming community. Like all art + issues programs this hour long event is free to all in the community.

