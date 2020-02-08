Art Bash/Fundraiser to benefit SPLASH: We are welcoming 6 residence artists. The artists will be bringing numerous pieces to showcase and leave up for sale at the brewery for you to purchase! Our main feature of the day will be Splash, a local non-profit that mentors low-income children through art. To benefit Splash we will be having a silent auction, some of the children's artwork for sale and a portion of our sales for the day will be given to them for donation. Some artists will also be creating art live during the event!Artists: Laura Schell, Morgan Diann, Artisan Works by Anne. Johnny Who, Slow Drawl Studios, Special pieces by SPLASH