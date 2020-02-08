Art Bash/Fundraiser to benefit SPLASH: We are welcoming 6 residence artists. The artists will be bringing numerous pieces to showcase and leave up for sale at the brewery for you to purchase! Our main feature of the day will be Splash, a local non-profit that mentors low-income children through art. To benefit Splash we will be having a silent auction, some of the children's artwork for sale and a portion of our sales for the day will be given to them for donation. Some artists will also be creating art live during the event!Artists: Laura Schell, Morgan Diann, Artisan Works by Anne. Johnny Who, Slow Drawl Studios, Special pieces by SPLASH
Art Bash / Fundraiser
Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Wednesday
-
Charity & FundraisersRISE 2020
-
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
Thursday
-
Business & Career Education & LearningBeginner QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsShuptrine’s Gallery Open House
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Business & Career Education & LearningIntermediate QuickBooks Online
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Kids & FamilyPaw Pals Storytime
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsDenice Bizot's "Hella Hearts" Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House Featuring Lynda Best
-
Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live MusicStop22 in the Nooga Concert
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessFirst Friday February - Bitter Is Better
-
-
Education & LearningThe Art of Intercourse
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicTN Songwriters Week
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Festivals & FairsWill You Be Mine? Market
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Vintage Valentine's Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & FundraisersArt Bash / Fundraiser
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatCupid's Chase 5k
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Workshop with Beck Chen
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & DanceOutlook/Overlook
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFaculty and Guest Piano Recital
-
-
Education & LearningWriting for Stress Relief
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningHome Organizing 101
-
-
Education & LearningDerek Parsons Piano Masterclass
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking - Two Part Workshop
-
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing