Stop to smell the roses…then be inspired and make art from them! Take a nature walk with the Hunter Museum and Reflection Riding. Students will become both botanists and artists as they use field journals to record their discoveries in nature and create prints inspired by the textures, sights, sounds, and smells that accompany the blooms of spring. Materials and a light snack will be provided. This program will be at Reflection Riding.

$12 / Hunter and Reflection Riding Members

$15 / General