Art of Breathing: Embodiment

to Google Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 iCalendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

As we shift from summer’s expansive & outgoing energy to the embodiment of an inward & grounded expression of autumn we will take a deep breath. Inspired by a work of art in the Hunter’s collection we will meditate and experience the art of breathing. This 45 minute program will be held in the Hunter galleries and led by Hunter staff and Yoga instructor Jonathan Ellis (jonathanyoga.net)

A $5 donation for Art of Breathing supports the Hunter’s educational programs. Please bring your own mat if you would like to have one. We do ask that all participants arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Art of Breathing experience

Info
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
4232670968
to Google Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00 iCalendar - Art of Breathing: Embodiment - 2017-10-01 15:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours