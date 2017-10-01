Art of Breathing: Embodiment

As we shift from summer’s expansive & outgoing energy to the embodiment of an inward & grounded expression of autumn we will take a deep breath. Inspired by a work of art in the Hunter’s collection we will meditate and experience the art of breathing. This 45 minute program will be held in the Hunter galleries and led by Hunter staff and Yoga instructor Jonathan Ellis (jonathanyoga.net)

A $5 donation for Art of Breathing supports the Hunter’s educational programs. Please bring your own mat if you would like to have one. We do ask that all participants arrive on time as the gallery portion is integral to the Art of Breathing experience